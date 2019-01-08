Report: Brock Lesnar Hasn't Paid His $250,000 Fine to Lift NAC Suspension

Lesnar failed two drug tests in 2016.

By Jenna West
January 08, 2019

UFC star Brock Lesnar has yet to pay the $250,000 fine to lift his supsension issued by the Nevada Athletic Commission after failing two drug tests in 2016, according to MMA Fighting.

Lesnar is currently under an indefinite suspension issued by the NAC for failing the drug tests and not paying the fine. As a result, Lesnar remains ineligible to compete in MMA, reports MMA Fighting.

The former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive to banned substances and had his victory by unanimous decision over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016 changed to a no contest. He also received a one-year suspension.

Lesnar retired from UFC in December 2016 and removed himself from the US Anti-Doping Agency's drug-testing pool, which halted his suspension.

In July 2018, Lesnar returned from retirement and re-entered the USADA's drug-testing pool, which started the time for his suspension again. By entering the pool, Lesnar could have been deemed eligible by the USADA to compete again as early as Jan. 8.

If Lesnar returns to UFC, it is likely he will challenge heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for a title.

