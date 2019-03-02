Johnny Walker Knocks Out Misha Cirkunov in UFC 235, Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating

Johnny Walker hurt his shoulder doing "The Worm" after his UFC 235 KO over Misha Cirkunov.

By Jenna West
March 02, 2019

Johnny Walker didn't take long to finish off his opponent in UFC 235 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but he suffered a shoulder injury after the bout when celebrating.

Walker knocked out Misha Cirkunov just 36 seconds into the first round, but the most dangerous moment in the Octagon came after the match. The 26-year-old saluted and then fell face first onto the mat to begin his usual celebration of doing "The Worm," hurting his shoulder in the process. Walker admitted in an interview afterward that he dislocated his shoulder.

Walker improved to 17–3 and 3–0 in the UFC with the victory. All three of his knockouts in the Octagon have come in less than two minutes, with his most recent being a 15-second TKO over Justin Ledet at UFC Fortaleza one month ago.

