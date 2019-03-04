Former NFL defensive end turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy is set to make his return to the octagon in a bout next month, reports ESPN.com.

According to the report, Hardy will square off against Dmitrii Smoliakov on April 27 in Sunrise, Florida at a UFC Fight Night event.

Hardy's last appearance in the octagon ended in controversy as he was disqualified for an illegal knee to the back of the head of Allen Crowder in their match at UFC Fight Night 143 in January.

Hardy, who was found guilty of assaulting a woman in 2014 but had the charges dismissed after the victim failed to show in court, had won his previous three professional MMA fights, each in the first round

Smoliakov's last fight in January 2017 ended in a TKO defeat to Cyril Asker at UFC Fight Night 103.