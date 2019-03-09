Junior Dos Santos TKOs Derrick Lewis in second round of main event at UFC Fight Night

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
By Associated Press
March 09, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Junior Dos Santos stopped Derrick Lewis by technical knockout Saturday night in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Wichita.

Dos Santos was warned in the first round after he poked Lewis in the eye. Later in the round, the 265 pound Lewis kicked Dos Santos in the head, causing him to start bleeding from the corner of his eye. Dos Santos came back later in the round by landing a kick into Lewis’ abdomen, that put him in obvious pain.

Lewis started off the second round with another kick to Dos Santos’ head. Dos Santos responded by laying a right hook to Lewis, causing him to stumble against the cage. The opportunity allowed Dos Santos to lay multiple punches, where he ultimately ended up winning by the means of technical knockout.

The rest of the fight card didn’t disappoint, either. Niko Price laid a massive right hook that knocked down Tim Means in one of the night’s final fights. Price pounced on top of Means, laying a barrage of punches that gave him the win by knockout.

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos submitted Curtis Millender in the first round.

