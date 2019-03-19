UFC president Dana White announced Monday that he signed a new deal that will keep him running the company for at least the next seven years.

"Ari Emanuel and I just signed a new seven-year deal, too," White said in an interview on the UFC YouTube channel. "So we're here for seven years. ESPN is here for seven years, and the incredible things that we're going to work on, I just can't even tell you how pumped I am for all this stuff."

After the sale I stayed on and we've been working hard for the last two and a half years to take this thing to the next level," White continued. "That's why I'm here. I didn't stay here. It's not about money. It's not about any of that stuff."

White also said that he believes that Conor McGregor will fight again sometime this year.

McGregor was arrested last week in Miami and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after authorities say that he knocked a phone out a person's hand and stomped on it.

"If he could stay out of trouble that would incredible, but what this guy has accomplished in his fighting career and outside of the sport, it's remarkable," White said.