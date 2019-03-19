Dana White Agrees to New 7-Year Deal With UFC

Dana White signs new seven-year deal to continue as UFC President, says he expects Conor McGregor to fight again this year.

By Scooby Axson
March 19, 2019

UFC president Dana White announced Monday that he signed a new deal that will keep him running the company for at least the next seven years.

"Ari Emanuel and I just signed a new seven-year deal, too," White said in an interview on the UFC YouTube channel. "So we're here for seven years. ESPN is here for seven years, and the incredible things that we're going to work on, I just can't even tell you how pumped I am for all this stuff."

After the sale I stayed on and we've been working hard for the last two and a half years to take this thing to the next level," White continued. "That's why I'm here. I didn't stay here. It's not about money. It's not about any of that stuff."

White also said that he believes that Conor McGregor will fight again sometime this year.

McGregor was arrested last week in Miami and charged with felony strong-armed robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after authorities say that he knocked a phone out a person's hand and stomped on it.

"If he could stay out of trouble that would incredible, but what this guy has accomplished in his fighting career and outside of the sport, it's remarkable," White said.

You May Like

More MMA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message