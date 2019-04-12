UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will move up a weight class and compete against Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title on Saturday in the UFC 236 main event.

Since starting his UFC career at 3–3, Holloway (20–3) has rattled off 13 consecutive wins, his last four victories coming inside the distance. Holloway stripped Anthony Pettis of the featherwieght belt in 2016 with knockout win in the third round and has since defended his title twice.

Poirier also defeated Pettis recently, kicking off a three-fight winning streak following the no contest against Eddie Alvarez. Poirier is currently on a 8–1–1 run and is back to full fitness, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

The two fighters last met in 2012, when Poirier submitted Holloway via armbar in less than four minutes.

