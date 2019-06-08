Heavyweights: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Tai Tuivasa — 10:46 p.m.

Decision: And the winner by unanimous decision is Iganov, who controlled the fight and delivered some heavy shots. Ivanov is exhausted in the post-fight interview, but he withstood Tuivasa’s dynamic offense. That win should propel Ivanov into the top 10.

Round 3:Our opening fight goes the distance. Tuivasa’s inside leg kicks kept him in the fight, but Ivanov had the knockdown and two takedowns. Both fighters landed heavy shots for all three rounds.

Round 2: The two heavyweights are going to a third and decisive round.

Ivanov forced Tuivasa to tap to the guillotine, but it happened after the bell sounded the end of round two, which means Ivanov held on too long. Despite six years of youth on his side, Tuivasa is worn down.

Round 1: Tuivasa won the crowd early by entering the Octagon to the soothing sounds of Bryan Adams’ soft rock, but he was rocked hard throughout the opening round by Ivanov’s right hand. A southpaw by trade, Ivanov worked in a couple of shots with the left hand, too, and it looks like the end is near for Tuivasa.

Pre-Fight — 10:17 p.m. ET

As UFC 238 kicks off, let’s take a moment to enjoy the broadcast team. Jon Anik is doing play-by-play, and he is surrounded with a color commentary team of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. It’s hard to put into relative terms, but if Kevin Durant were broadcasting the NBA Finals, then that may be a fair equivalent for Cormier on headset.

The opening fight is the heavyweights, Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov. Tuivasa enters the fight as a slight underdog.

Welcome to our live coverage of UFC 238.

One through five, this is the deepest fight card so far in 2019. The fights all stand for something, with real stakes at play.

The most anticipated fight of the night is between Tony Fergson and “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone. Can Ferguson win his 12th straight fight? Or will Cerrone pick up the victory and finally secure a shot at gold? We’ll make sure to follow Conor McGregor’s Twitter feed throughout the night…

Plus, we’ll witness Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica for the women’s Flyweight title, as well as Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes fighting for the vacant Bantamweight title. Cejudo’s Flyweight title is also significant, as a victory may mean that UFC drops the entire flyweight division to instead focus on the bantamweights.

UFC 238 opens with questions but will end with answers. Let the fights begin.