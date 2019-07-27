Follow along with SI.com's live coverage of UFC 240. All times are EST.

Tsarukyan vs. Aubin-Mercier — 11:02 p.m.

Round 1: Tsarukyan-Aubin-Mercier also started off slowly, with Aubin-Mercier having the slight early edge. The crowd in Edmonton is ready for some action, which hopefully we’ll see in round two.

Next-up: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier in lightweight action.

Aubin-Mercier calls himself “The Canadian Gangster” and his strength is his ability to make opponents submit. At 30 years old, he has eight years on Tsarukyan, but is also a slight underdog. Tsarukyan knows how to finish a fight, and the explosive 22-year-old will be looking for a knockout win.

Jotko beats Barriault via split decision — 10:44 p.m.

Round 3: Barriault-Jotko combined for an underwhelming open to UFC 240. Hopefully, it's not any indicator for the rest of the card—but that fight was certainly not worth paying to see.

There was more action in the third and final round, but that will go down as one of the weaker opening card matchups for a major fight card.

Jotko narrowly won the fight by split decision, marking his second straight win. But that fight did more harm for either fighter, and it's hard to picture Jotko seriously challenging for the Middleweight title.

Round 2: Two rounds in, and the crowd in Edmonton is starting to turn against this Barriault-Jotko fight.

Neither fighter separated himself in the second round. Barriault tagged Jotko with a couple right fists, and Jotko appeared to gain some momentum with a knee to the gut, but there isn’t much separation—or excitement—in this bout.

Round 1: Our opening fight is between middleweights Krzysztof Jotko and Marc-André Barriault.

Barriault and Jotko have shown glimpses of an exciting fight, but the first round was a stalemate. We’ll see how each fighter adjusts in the second round, but that was a slow opening round.

Pre-Fight:

UFC 240 finally provides Max Holloway the chance to lock up inside the Octagon with Frankie Edgar.

Holloway’s Featherweight title is on the line, but Edgar’s career is also likely at stake. If the 37-year-old Edgar has no answer for Holloway, it's certainly possible that tonight is the night he decides to retire.

The other noteworthy fight at 240 is the women’s featherweight matchup pitting Cris Cyborg against Felicia Spencer. A win will enhance Cyborg’s legacy, but it is also interesting that this is the last fight on her current deal with the UFC. Will a win encourage her to stay and challenge Amanda Nunes? Or does she look even better walking away from the UFC following a victory?

The rest of the card does not hold much depth. The fights are certainly even, which is a credit to the matchmaking, but they are unlikely to get any of these fighters to the next level. The best of the bunch is the welterweight fight between Geoff Neal and Niko Price, which should be a slugfest.

But there is no doubt that UFC 240 is a two-fight card, especially with Holloway-Edgar. Two-and-a-half years in the making, it is finally time to see that fight take place.