Joe Rogan Surprises MMA Fighter by Covering Expenses for Key Medical Procedure

The longtime voice of the UFC is helping this fighter recover from a devastating knee injury. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 29, 2019

Stand-up comedian, renowned podcaster and MMA color commentator Joe Rogan gave one fighter the surprise of her life over the weekend.

Mariam Nakamoto, who last fought at Invicta FC 7 in 2013, got a text message from Rogan saying that the stem-cell treatment she needed to help recover from a devastating knee injury but could not afford would be fully covered. Rogan added that he would cover all of the expenses for her trip to Panama to have the procedure.

Nakamoto announced the news on Instagram and expressed her gratitude for Rogan's gesture.

"So ...this happened today. I’m struggling to find the words," Nakamoto wrote. "I’ve been trying to make a comeback for almost 6 years now. I’ve come close a few times. But I kept having difficulty with my knee. There’s not much to be down with a grade 3 lesion on a meniscus besides stem cell therapy. I didn’t have $30,000 so I did the best that I could, but I still always came up short. And then this happens today. I’m still in shock. Thank you @joerogan. See you soon Dr. Riordan!"

Nakamoto, 42, is 2-1 in her professional career. The bantamweight fighter was undefeated in kickboxing before turning her sights onto mixed martial arts. She a loss on a TKO due to a significant knee injury in her last fight, but Rogan's help could now make her return possible.

