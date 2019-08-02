Dana White Says UFC Is Releasing Cris Cyborg From Her Contract

Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer by unanimous decision at UFC 240 on July 27. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2019

UFC president Dana White announced on Friday he will release Cris "Cyborg" Justino from her UFC contract.

"I'm gonna release her from her contract, I will not match any offers, she is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal," White said in a UFC video released on Thursday. "I will literally, today, have my lawyers draft a letter to her team that she is free and clear to go wherever she wants. We're out of the Cyborg business."

Cyborg and White have feuded in recent weeks as White has pushed for Cyborg's rematch with Amanda Nunes. White claimed Cyborg is "afraid to lose again" in comments to TMZ on July 22.

“I’m just laughing, [White] is always lying," Cyborg responded in an interview with MMA Junkie on July 25. I just keep (focus) on myself and keep doing what I’m doing. I know the truth is going to come out.”

Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 on July 27, her final UFC event before Friday's announcement. 

