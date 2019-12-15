Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Petr Yan-Urijah Faber – 10:34 p.m.

The opening fight was phenomenal.

Just 43 seconds into round three, Petr Yan defeated Urijah Faber. Yan battered and bruised Faber throughout the fight, but Faber refused to back down. He even picked up a nasty cut on his face from Yan’s face, but it was below the eye so the fight continued. The two talked trash to each other throughout the fight, and the sight of a bloody Faber taunting Yan lit up the crowd.

Yan’s left high kick ended the fight. He now has a nine-fight win streak, and this performance should earn him a title shot against Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo. But Cejudo first needs to defend, or vacate, the Flyweight title.

UFC 245's main card is about to kick off, and the five fights should offer an entertaining night to UFC fans.

Colby Covington has the chance to prove he is the top welterweight in the world by defeating Welterweight Champ Kamaru Usman, while Usman can please a lot of fight fans by putting an end to Covington in the title picture. The card also features two other title matches, with Max Holloway defending the Featherweight Championship against Alexander Volkanovski and Amanda Nunes puts her Bantamweight belt on the line against Germaine de Randamie.

Two legends are back for the card, as Jose Aldo looks to establish himself in the bantamweight division in a fight against Marlon Moraes, while Petr Yan meets Urijah Faber, who is looking to deliver the upset of the night in the opening fight.

UFC's signature December show is about to kick off, and it has the potential to be a tremendous card.