UFC concludes its series of events in Jacksonville with UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will clash in a heavyweight main event at Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Both Overeem (45–18–0) and Harris (13–7–0) are looking for a future shot at the title. Harris returns to the Octagon for the first time since the death of his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, in November. He's won his last four consecutive bouts, including a 12-second knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik last July.

Saturday's co-main event features a women's strawweight showcase when former Invicta strawweight champion Angela Hill (12-7-0) faces Claudia Gadelha (17-4-0).

How to Watch UFC Fight Night:

Time: Prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, Main Card begins at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

UFC returned last Saturday after an eight-week hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic. The commission kicked off its series of three events in one week in Jacksonville with UFC 249. Justin Gaethje dominated Tony Ferguson to claim the interim lightweight championship. During Wednesday's UFC Fight Night, Glover Teixeira defeated Anthony Smith in a fifth-round TKO in a light heavyweight bout. The week of events wraps up Saturday night in Jacksonville.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT FULL CARD:

Main Event:

Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Prelims: