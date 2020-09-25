Amanda Nunes, Nina Ansaroff Welcome First Child

UFC fighters Amanda Nunes and Nina Ansaroff announced the birth of their first child on Friday.

Nunes and Ansaroff welcomed their daughter, Reagan Ann Nunes, on Sept. 24.

"Raegan Ann Nunes is here! I am so in love! I can't wait to show you the world," Ansaroff wrote on Instagram. "September 24th 2020 Will forever be my favorite day. You are a dream come true."

Nunes and Ansaroff announced in March they were expecting their first child. Ansaroff is the No. 5 fighter in the women’s strawweight division, while Nunes is the reigning champion in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

It's unknown when Ansaroff will return to the ring. Nunes is slated to fight Megan Anderson at UFC 256 in December.