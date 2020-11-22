UFC 255 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

PREVIEW -- 9:58 PM ET

UFC 255 is a showcase card, with Valentina Shevchenko and Deiveson Figueiredo each looking to add to their highlight reel.

Shevchenko (19-3) defends the women’s flyweight championship against Jennifer Maia (18-6-1). This fight could have headlined the card, but the concern is that it will be too one-sided. Plus, the UFC has high hopes for Figueiredo (19-1), with the potential existing for a massive star out of Brazil. Figueiredo puts his flyweight title on the line against Alex Perez (24-5), and a flashy finish will justify putting him in the main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo © Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the deepest card for the UFC, which is further compounded by a head-scratching fight pitting Mike Perry against Tim Means. Perry is dealing with domestic abuse allegations and should not be on the card. Since Perry (14-6) missed weight, the fight against Means (30-12-1, 1 NC) will take place at catchweight.

Cynthia Calvillo also looks to elevate herself in the women’s flyweight division. If Calvillo (9-1-1) can defeat Katlyn Chookagian (14-4), she should be next in line for Shevchenko. And the opener should be entertaining, pitting Paul Craig (13-4-1) against former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua (27-11-1).

UFC 255 does not feature the depth of more recent cards, but it will look to build off momentum during the preliminaries that included impressive wins from flyweight Brandon Moreno, middleweight Joaquin Buckley, and flyweight Antonina Shevchenko, the older sister of Valentina Shevchenko.