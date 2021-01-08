Report: UFC Fighter Irwin Rivera Arrested for Attempted Murder

UFC bantamweight fighter Irwin Rivera was reportedly arrested in Florida on Thursday on two counts of attempted murder, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Rivera is being held without bail after being booked by the Boynton Beach Police Department. He is accused of stabbing his two sisters, police spokesperson Stephanie Slater said.

According to the report, the two victims—one age 22, the other 33—were staying with Rivera in a spare room when they awoke to him repeatedly stabbing them with a knife. The older woman had wounds on her back, face, arms and hands, while the younger woman had wounds in her back, head and arm. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Rivera fled the scene, and police contacted him around 7 a.m. local time. He reportedly told authorities, "I killed my sisters" with a "brass knuckle knife," unaware they had survived the attack. Rivera said he stabbed the women after being instructed to by a "higher power."

In a statement, UFC said it was investigating the matter, calling the situation "extremely troubling."

"UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues," the statement read. "The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered a bout at this time."

Rivera, 31, last fought on Sept. 19 and debuted for UFC on May 16.