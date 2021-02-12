Top Storylines Ahead of UFC 258

Kamaru Usman defends his welterweight championship against Gilbert Burns this Saturday in the main event of UFC 258.

Usman’s calling card is superior grappling and an ability to wear out an opponent with an unrelenting pace over the course of a fight. That will be put to the test against Burns, who possesses all the tools to become a long-term champion of the division.

The co-main event is Maycee Barber against Alexa Grasso, which is a bright spotlight for two fighters ranked, respectively, 10th and 15th in the women’s flyweight division. After running through her first eight opponents, Barber dropped her first fight 13 months ago, suffering further indignity by tearing her left ACL in the loss. A convincing win against Grasso will immediately reinsert her into the title picture, as she chases flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in hopes of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history.

There are plenty of solid fights on the 258 card, though it is certainly not going to be the biggest draw of the year. One fight that particularly stands out is Kevin Gastelum against Ian Heinisch in a battle of middleweights. The main card also has the benefit of opening with the Bobby Green–Jim Miller lightweight bout, which should be a compelling open to the pay per view.

Here are some of the most pressing questions entering 258.

Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sports

Will 258 mark the start of the Gilbert Burns Era?

Burns has looked dominant in his last six fights. Despite his status as a sizable underdog, he presents a world of issues for welterweight champ Usman.

This is a meeting of former teammates, so there won’t be any surprises between the two men. Usman (17-1) is an elite grappler and has been able to impose his will on opponents, like he did two years ago when defeating Tyron Woodley for the belt, as well as in title defenses against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. But Burns (19-3) is a different style of fighter.

Unlike past opponents—Usman had to defend against Masvidal’s knockout shots and Covington’s wrestling—Burns brings elite jiu-jitsu into this bout, as well as lightning in his hands. This has all the makings of a great fight, and on paper, will require Usman’s best performance as champion in order for him to retain the title.

What happens next in the welterweight division?

Usman has already cleared out the top contenders in the welterweight division, and there is no clear top choice if he defeats Burns. Most likely, third-ranked Leon Edwards will get the next title shot, with fifth-ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson never too far removed from the picture.

There are more options for opponents if Burns wins. If we see a new champion crowned, the likelihood is high that Usman will be first in line to get a shot to run it back.

Will Maycee Barber resume her pursuit of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history?

Although this bout does not feature a fighter within the top five of the women’s flyweight division, there is a lot at stake.

Maycee Barber looked outstanding in her first eight wins, then experienced a significant setback 13 months ago when she tore her left ACL in a loss to Roxanne Modafferi. Barber (8-1) now looks to reignite her championship pursuit, but she has a very tough opponent to overcome in Alexa Grasso.

Grasso (12-3) was once in the same spot Barber currently resides in. After winning her first nine fights, Grasso appeared poised to be among the UFC’s next crop of top stars. Then she dropped a few fights, and that discussion quickly ended–so a win against Barber would be extremely meaningful.

These two styles should lead to a compelling fight. Barber’s striking is such a strength, but that is complicated here with Grasso, who also has great hands. How will Barber react if she is getting hit? I often think of Cody Garbrandt when I watch Barber, as he is known for throwing caution to the wind when getting hit and simply getting into a slugfest with his opponent. If that is Barber’s style against Grasso, she will likely struggle. Barber’s best bet is to push Grasso around with superior grappling. Watching how she adjusts if she gets into trouble will determine the outcome of this bout.

If Barber wins here, she effectively moves on from her one loss. But if she drops a second in a row, then that could significantly alter her marketing and support from the UFC. There is much at play here, and this should be a tremendous scrap. The winner certainly claims some mystique in a pursuit of Valentina Shevchenko’s Flyweight Championship.

What stands out on the rest of the card?

A middleweight bout pitting Kevin Gastelum against Ian Heinisch also helps 258 stand out.

This is a must-win for both fighters. Gastelum (15-6, 1 NC) enters Saturday having dropped three in a row, and Heinisch (14-3) has lost two of his past three. Even with the recent defeats, Gastelum remains ranked ninth. A win here for Heinisch, coming at the expense of an opponent that has fought at a championship-caliber level for the past five years, helps elevate him back onto the cusp of the top ten.

A second middleweight bout on the card is Maki Pitolo against Julian Marquez. Pitolo (13-7) has dropped three of past four, and he enters this fight as the underdog against Marquez (7-2), who the fight world may remember from the first season of The Contender series. There is nothing major riding on this fight, but Marquez is always fun to watch. And one of the more exciting fights of the night will be the lightweight bout pitting Bobby Green against Jim Miller. Green (27-11-1) has won three of his last four, and he enters as a significant favorite against Miller (32-15, 1 NC).

Two meaningful fights on the undercard are Polyana Viana (11-4) against Mallory Martin (7-3) in women’s strawweight competition, as well as the opening preliminary fight of the night featuring Gillian Robertson and Miranda Maverick. Only 25, Robertson (9-5) is a very compelling fighter to watch, and she looks to pull off an upset against Maverick (8-2), who has won her last four fights.

While this certainly lacks the hype and anticipation surrounding prior cards, UFC 258 has the potential to be a very solid night.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.