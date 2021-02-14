SI.com
MMA
Breaking Down UFC 258: Usman Vs. Bruns & Barber Vs. Grasso
Breaking Down UFC 258: Usman Vs. Bruns & Barber Vs. Grasso

UFC 258 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

FEATHERWEIGHT FIGHT: RICKY SIMON VS. BRIAN KELLEHER -- 10:57 PM ET

Ricky Simon defeated Brian Kelleher by unanimous decision.

Right from the beginning, Simon (18-3) controlled the bout. He dictated the pace and busted Kelleher (22-12) open above the right eye early in the opening round. Kelleher hit a couple of flush leg kicks, but this was otherwise a dominating, relentless performance by Simon.

The 28-year-old Simon, who is a beloved former middle school wrestling coach, looked outstanding, earning his third straight win and making his claim to break into the top 15 of the division.

MIDDLEWEIGHT FIGHT: MAKI PITOLO VS. JULIAN MARQUEZ -- 10:18 PM ET

Julian Marquez needed a finish in order to defeat Maki Pitolo. With less than a minute remaining in the fight, that is exactly what Marquez got, forcing Pitolo to tap to an anaconda chokehold.

This was a back-and-forth, compelling fight featuring multiple components of MMA. Pitolo (13-8) pivoted from brawling to grappling, causing constant problems for Marquez (8-2) throughout the first two rounds while working for takedowns. He avoided the brunt of big blows from Marquez, but that changed when Marquez finally caught Pitolo with a right hand in the third round, beginning a sequence that included a barrage of shots that ended when Marquez applied the choke to finish the fight.

The loss is especially damaging for Pitolo, who has now dropped three in a row, as well as four of his past five. For Marquez, this was his first fight since July 2018, and his first win since December 2017.

UFC 258 is a chance for Kamaru Usman to prove that he is the undisputed king of the welterweight division. Standing in his way is Gilbert Burns, a former teammate who seeks to claim the top of the division and start his own run with the belt.

There have been changes to the card, but the top three fights remain intact. Usman-Burns is the main event for the Welterweight Championship, and the co-main sees the returning Maycee Barber return from a 13-month absence to meet an incredibly tough challenge in Alexa Grasso. Another must-see fight is between middleweights Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch, which is a chance for Gastelum to end a three-fight losing streak, while Heinisch needs a win to build toward a top ten ranking.

The opener is another middleweight fight, pitting Maki Pitolo against Julian Marquez, which will be followed by Ricky Simon-Brian Kelleher in featherweight action. While lacking the hype of prior fight cards, especially the past headliner that featured Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, UFC 258 is a solid card that will look to exceed expectations.

