MMA Record Holder Dies by Suicide After Plea to Child Sex Charges

Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Ex-MMA Fighter Travis Fulton Dies by Suicide After Guilty Plea to Child Pornography Charges

Author:
Publish date:

Travis Fulton, a former MMA fighter who set a record for career professional fights, was found unresponsive in his Linn County Jail cell in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday morning during a routine cell check. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators believe Fulton died by suicide by hanging himself. 

Fulton was found at approximately 4 a.m. local time, and CPR was attempted but not successful. 

Fulton, 44, was held in Linn County Jail since Feb. 19 when he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and initially indicted for enticing a girl under the age of 18 to engage in sexual behavior, according to The Gazette. A second underage female victim was later identified as well.

The day before he was found unresponsive, Fulton pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, which stemmed from photos found on a flash drive. 

In 2013, Fulton was accused of getting a 13-year-old girl to perform in meditation with him and removing her clothes except for her underwear, according to court records obtained by The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He allegedly performed a sex act after placing her in a trance, per the report

Fulton admitted to the meditation but denied the sexual act and added he's been accused of rape in the past "because people know who he is."

Fulton also was awaiting the outcome of charges from a Sept. 2019 incident in which he was accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and threatening to kill her.

The death is under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.

Fulton holds the MMA record for career professional fights with 320, including two UFC bouts, since he started his career in 1996. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Louisville catcher Henry Davis scores against Vanderbilt during the seventh inning of the College World Series game at TD Ameritrade Park Friday.
MLB

MLB Draft Live Blog: Analyzing Every First-Round Pick

Pittsburgh went against the grain by selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis with the No. 1 overall pick, while Texas took Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter at No. 2.

henry davis
MLB

Pirates Select Henry Davis With No. 1 Pick in MLB Draft

Davis, a college star at Louisville, is the second catcher to be drafted first overall in the past three seasons.

Italy wins Euro 2020
Soccer

The Azzurri's Ascent: How Italy Won the Euros

Less than four years after missing the World Cup, Italy has been crowned European champion, denying England in a final featuring two sides that have made great strides.

ufc-octagon
MMA

MMA Record Holder Dies by Suicide After Plea to Child Sex Charges

Fulton pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography before authorities found him unresponsive in his jail cell.

Italy wins Euro 2020
Soccer

Italy Tops England in PKs to Win Euro 2020

Italy prevailed on penalty kicks for its first European title since 1968 after England failed to convert its final three shots.

Sebastian Lletget playing for the USMNT.
Soccer

How to Watch Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Haiti

How to watch as the U.S. men's national team plays Haiti in the Gold Cup group stage on Sunday, July 11.

Pablo López walks back to the dugout.
MLB

Marlins' López Strikes Out Record First Nine Batters

Pablo López became the first pitcher since Mickey Welch in 1884 to strike out the first nine batters of an MLB game against Atlanta on Sunday.

Downtown Denver overlooking Coors Field
MLB

Four Arrested as Guns, Ammo Found in Hotel Room Near Coors Field

Prior to the MLB's All-Star week, Denver police found 16 long guns and 1,000+ rounds of ammunition in a downtown hotel room.