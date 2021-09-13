September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

McGregor Involved in Apparent Altercation With Machine Gun Kelly on VMAs Red Carpet

Author:

MMA star Conor McGregor was involved in an apparent physical altercation with singer Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. 

According to photos and video of the incident, McGregor appeared to yell at Kelly as Kelly walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Megan Fox. According to People, McGregor asked to take a photo with Kelly but had his request was denied by the star's team.

"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source told People

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what happened, McGregor said, "Absolutely nothing. I don't know. I just showed up and I don't know. I don't even know the guy to be honest with you.

SI Recommends

"Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice, boy rappers. I don't even know the guy."

McGregor was in attendance to serve as a presenter during the award show. 

It's unclear what history the two have, though, a representative for McGregor told People that Kelly attended McGregor's last fight, which occurred in early July.  

McGregor last competed in July, when he lost his bout against Dustin Poirier following referee stoppage. He suffered a broken tibia in the first round of the defeat and subsequently underwent surgery to begin the rehab process. 

More MMA Coverage:

Laura Sanko Always Knew She'd Thrive As an Analyst for UFC
Alyse Anderson Is Ready for the Cage After Working As EMT
Israel Adesanya Is Making the Most of the Extra Time on His Hands

YOU MAY LIKE

Conor McGregor_2
MMA

McGregor Involved in Altercation at VMAs Red Carpet

Conor McGregor was involved in an apparent physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs.

Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

Report: WFT's Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

Fitzpatrick left Sunday's eventual loss to the Chargers in the second quarter after taking a hit as a he released a throw.

Florida coach Dan Mullen with his players pregame
College Football

The Coaching Search That Re-Made Florida Football

In 2017, the top candidates for the Gators' job were Chip Kelly, Scott Frost and Dan Mullen. This is the inside story of how it went down.

lamar jackson 2
Play
Gambling

NFL Betting Monday Night Football Week 1: Ravens at Raiders

An in-depth betting breakdown of the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders

jimmy-garoppolo-all-good-daily-cover-wide
Play
NFL

MMQB: Garoppolo Has Learned to Live With His Unusual Situation

The 49ers’ QB knows his eventual replacement is taking some of his snaps, but here’s why he’s cool with it.

stanton lindor
MLB

Benches Clear After Stanton's Game-Tying Home Run

Things got testy between the Yankees and Mets after Giancarlo Stanton and Francisco Lindor exchanged words during Stanton's late-inning home run trot.

Top-10-Arkansas-Texas
College Football

Is Two Games Into the Season Too Early to Panic?

The Dash analyzes six teams that flopped on Saturday. Plus selecting and seeding the College Football Playoff if today were Selection Sunday.

Marshon Lattimore with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Saints, Lattimore Agree on Landmark Extension

Marshon Lattimore's extension is reportedly for five years and could be worth up to $100 million.