McGregor Involved in Altercation at VMAs Red Carpet

MMA star Conor McGregor was involved in an apparent physical altercation with singer Machine Gun Kelly on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

According to photos and video of the incident, McGregor appeared to yell at Kelly as Kelly walked the red carpet with his girlfriend, Megan Fox. According to People, McGregor asked to take a photo with Kelly but had his request was denied by the star's team.

"Conor went in on it a little bit," the source told People.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight what happened, McGregor said, "Absolutely nothing. I don't know. I just showed up and I don't know. I don't even know the guy to be honest with you.

"Nothing happened with me. I only fight real fighters that actually fight, you know what I mean? I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice, boy rappers. I don't even know the guy."

McGregor was in attendance to serve as a presenter during the award show.

It's unclear what history the two have, though, a representative for McGregor told People that Kelly attended McGregor's last fight, which occurred in early July.

McGregor last competed in July, when he lost his bout against Dustin Poirier following referee stoppage. He suffered a broken tibia in the first round of the defeat and subsequently underwent surgery to begin the rehab process.

