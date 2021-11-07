UFC 268 Live Blog: Updates on Usman, Covington and More

Live updates and analysis as Usman looks to defeat Colby Covington, while Rose Namajunas runs it back with Zhang Weili.

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT: SHANE BURGOS VS. BILLY QUARANTILLO – 10:53 PM ET

Shane Burgos defeated Billy Quarantillo by unanimous decision, picking up a win he desperately needed. Burgos (14–3) and Quarantillo (16–4) had the unenviable task of following Gaethje-Chandler, but the fight was still incredibly good. They combined for more than 700 strikes thrown, even setting a featherweight record for most significant strikes in a fight. With the win, the fourteenth-ranked Burgos ended his two-fight losing streak. He gained much needed momentum with the win, and finally showcased some of his best work in the cage against an extremely tough opponent in Quarantillo. On any other night, this had the potential to be a candidate for fight of the night … though that will not be the case tonight.

Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT: JUSTIN GAETHJE VS. MICHAEL CHANDLER — 10:21 PM ET

That is how you open a card.

Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision, holding on to his number-two ranking in a crowded lightweight division.

The fifth-ranked Chandler (22–7) fought valiantly, but he has now lost two of his three bouts in UFC.

Gaethje occasionally worked in his calf kick, but similar to Chandler’s wrestling, it was never a major factor. This was all about standup, and the two absolutely hammered one another.

Gaethje (23–3) and Chandler traded shots in the opening round, with both landing haymakers. Chandler had a slight edge in the first round, but the punishment took its toll. In the second round, Gaethje landed a knockdown strike nearly two minutes into the second round. A bloodied Chandler fought his way back to his feet, but Gaethje controlled the majority of the round. Spitting blood, Chandler barely held on, somehow absorbing a number of brutal shots. Before the end of the round, Chandler accidentally poked Gaethje in the eye, then landed a shot as the referee was calling for a timeout.

The two briefly went to the mat in the third round, then promptly returned trading shots. Gaethje had the edge in the second and third rounds, putting him in position for the win.

That was one of UFC’s best fights, and sets an impossible high standard to follow for the rest of the card.

Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

Kamaru Usman has the chance tonight to prove he is the best in the world.

And there is no place better to do it than at The Mecca.

Madison Square Garden, the site of UFC 268, is where Usman seeks to end the Colby Covington era of chaos in UFC. Usman will further assert himself as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world with a convincing title defense of his welterweight belt. For Covington, who has already tasted defeat once to Usman (and whose rhetoric is running dry), he desperately needs this win to remain relevant atop the welterweight division.

Another champion ready to elevate herself to the next tier of stardom is Rose Namajunas. The strawweight champion runs it back with Zhang Weili in her first title defense since knocking out Weili in only 78 seconds this past April. Namajunas believes she has no peer in the division, a notion she will make even harder to argue if she lays out Weili for a second time. Like Covington in the main event, this will also be Weili’s farewell to the title picture if she cannot produce a win.

The UFC 268 main card opens with a headliner in any other building, as Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler each look to bounce back off devastating losses and reassert themselves in the lightweight title picture. Frankie Edgar also returns to New York against the always dangerous Marlon Vera in bantamweight action, and featherweights Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo add further sizzle to a stacked card.