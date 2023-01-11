Dana White Addresses Media After New Year’s Eve Altercation With Wife

The UFC president addressed the media in wake of a New Year’s Eve altercation. John Morgan/MMA Underground

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/.

With the UFC reeling from president Dana White’s physical altercation with his wife, Anne, on New Year’s Eve, White addressed the media about the incident ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

“People should not be defending me over this thing, no matter what,” White told reporters. “All the criticism that I have received this week is 100% warranted and will receive in the future.”

TMZ published video Jan. 2 of the Whites arguing at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve. In the video, Dana appeared to grab Anne’s wrists while both were intoxicated; Anne slapped him in the face and, Dana slapped her back.

Dana told TMZ the incident was “horrible,” while Anne said in a statement that “we’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”

White urged UFC fighters not to defend his actions and insisted “there aren’t two sides to this story. Only my side.”

The confrontation set off a firestorm of criticism, and led to the delay of the new slap-fighting promotion, Power Slap.