Bella Mir Signs UFC’s First-Ever NIL Deal

Bella Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight star Frank Mir, has entered UFC into the world of name, image and likeness by following her father’s footsteps.

UFC reportedly signed Mir as its first NIL representative, according to ESPN. Mir is a freshman at the University of Iowa and competes on the program’s women’s wrestling team.

The 19-year-old is currently 3–0 as MMA fighter, winning two fights at iKon Fighting Federation events and one at Xtreme Fight Night. Mir’s deal is the first of its kind for UFC, and it is not certain if UFC will sign additional college athletes to NIL deals, nor would the deal necessarily lead to an athlete fighting with the promotion.

However, the possibility of Mir fighting in UFC in the future would not come as a surprise. In a statement to ESPN, Mir said she was grateful for the opportunity and that she plans to “represent UFC and show the world” what she is all about.

UFC president Dana White described Mir as an “incredible role model” who was “destined to become a member of the UFC family her entire life.”

“I’m proud that she’s making history as out first NIL ambassador in one of the best programs at the University of Iowa,” White said in a statement. “She’s on another level, and we can’t wait to see what she does next.”

Prior to joining the women’s wrestling team at Iowa, Mir was a four-time Nevada state high school wrestling champion, and she ranked sixth nationally in her weight class.