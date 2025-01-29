Amateur MMA Fighter Taylor Swift is 3-1 and Reconsidering a Name Change
Taylor Swift may be the most famous person in the world. Taylor Swift is also a 21-year old electrical apprentice and amateur mixed martial artist from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.
Swift made his amateur debut in September 2023, winning by rear-naked choke in the first round. He went 2-1 with two finishes and a split decision loss in 2024, but laughs from the other "hardmen" are what really hurt according to Swift, who said he was considering legally changing his name in an interview with The Sun that ran on January 26th.
“Even at weigh-ins, people start laughing," said Swift. ""The worst part is when the announcer is reading out the names before a fight.
"People ask if I’m serious when I tell them my name. It gets a laugh when I’m going through airport security and on the door at clubs.”
When Swift's interview with The Sun ran on Sunday, he had only 1,500 followers on Instagram. By the time The Daily Mail got around to talking to him and running a story on Wednesday he was approaching 6,000 followers. and seemed to have realized how advantageous sharing a name with a world-famous pop star could be to a career in combat sports.
"The name will help," said Swift. "A big part of the sport is about media and sales. It’s hard to become a pro, so everything helps."
If you don't think putting "Taylor Swift" on your MMA card is a good business decision, well, you're just not trying. Who knows if this Taylor Swift will reach great heights in the cage, but at the very least he has to be destined for reality television. Like you wouldn't tune in to watch Taylor Swift on Love Island.