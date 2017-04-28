More Sports

Video: French rugby player faces lifetime ban for knocking out ref with punch

SI Wire
2 hours ago

A rugby player in France may be banned from the sport for life after knocking out a referee with a punch to the face, according to the Independent

The unnamed player for Saint-Esteve punched the referee after being shown a yellow card and proceeded to punch opposing players who confronted him. The ref, Benjamin Casty, laid motionless on the ground as the players brawled around him. Casty was taken to a hospital and the match was called off after 25 minutes of play. 

The shocking incident occurred during a match in the French junior cup last week. Video of the punch emerged Thursday. 

Saint-Esteve’s club president resigned in the wake of the incident. The president, Christian Cozza, also said that the player had already been suspended four games this season. 

Saint-Esteve is a feeder club for the Catalans Dragons, who are led by Remi Casty, the brother of the referee involved in the incident. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters