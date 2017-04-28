A rugby player in France may be banned from the sport for life after knocking out a referee with a punch to the face, according to the Independent.

The unnamed player for Saint-Esteve punched the referee after being shown a yellow card and proceeded to punch opposing players who confronted him. The ref, Benjamin Casty, laid motionless on the ground as the players brawled around him. Casty was taken to a hospital and the match was called off after 25 minutes of play.

The shocking incident occurred during a match in the French junior cup last week. Video of the punch emerged Thursday.

This makes @gazhock12 look like a saint! Wonder what grade the RFL would give this one @drmarwanK the alphabet probably not long enough!👊😩 pic.twitter.com/4Fj61nAmf2 — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) April 27, 2017

Saint-Esteve’s club president resigned in the wake of the incident. The president, Christian Cozza, also said that the player had already been suspended four games this season.

Saint-Esteve is a feeder club for the Catalans Dragons, who are led by Remi Casty, the brother of the referee involved in the incident.