Reads of the day 120717

Mayfield threw just five interceptions all year (and none after Dec. 4) and shone brightest in the Sooners' biggest games, taking the drama out of the Heisman race with weeks to spare.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Love had Barry Sanders's single-season rushing record in his sights when a midseason high ankle sprain curbed his explosiveness down the stretch—but only slightly. After posting a run of 60 yards or more in six of his first seven games, he failed to break one that long in his final five games, finishing the year with a measly 1,973 yards and 8.3 yards per carry.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
In addition to outdueling Love in San Diego State's upset win over Stanford, Penny closed the year out with four straight 200-plus-yard games.
AP/Shutterstock
Washington led the nation's receivers with 1,423 yards and was able to walk in several of his 12 touchdowns after he and Cowboys QB Mason Rudolph blew the top off opposing secondaries.
David Stacy/Icon Sportswire
If Sills caught a pass, it was likely for six: A stunning 18 of his 60 receptions in 2017 were touchdowns, and he turned in seven multi-score games for the high-flying Mountaineers.
David Stacy/Icon Sportswire
Andrews led the Sooners in receptions and paced the nation's tight ends with 906 receiving yards, thriving as Mayfield's most dependable target in all game situations.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brown was a wire-to-wire SI All-America pick, making the first team in the preseason and at midseason. He's a big part of the reason Mayfield was so upset Oklahoma wasn't a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best O-line.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
McGlinchey is bound for the NFL, where he'll be one of the most coveted tackle prospects in the class, a 6'8", 315-pound technician.
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire
Benzschawel was a key cog in the predictably punishing Badgers line that set up true freshman Jonathan Taylor to pile up 1,847 rushing yards in his debut season.
Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire
Nelson and McGlinchey helped pave the way for running back Josh Adams to construct a dark-horse Heisman campaign as the Irish worked their way into the national title race.
Tony Avelar/AP
Price didn't missing a beat moving from guard to center ahead of his senior campaign, providing stability amid Ohio State's quarterback uncertainty and setting up freshman J.K. Dobbins for a breakout.
Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire
The only unanimous defensive selection on this year's first team, Chubb was a regular presence in ACC backfields, racking up 10.0 sacks and finishing second in the nation with 26.0 tackles for loss.
Keith Srakocic/AP
Mata'afa landed in the top 10 nationally with 9.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss—and he missed two games and sat out virtually the entire second half of a third after a targeting ejection in the Apple Cup.
AP/Shutterstock
Boesen was a steadily disruptive presence all year long for the Horned Frogs' stingy defense, but he exploded for 5.5 of his 11.5 sacks in one record-setting game against Baylor.
Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire
The heart and soul of the Hawkeyes' disciplined defense, Jewell compiled 125 total tackles, the third-most in the country.
Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire
Smith's sideline-to-sideline speed set the tone for Georgia's senior-laden defensive unit all year. He had 10 solo tackles in the Bulldogs' first SEC championship game win since 2005.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
On the Tigers' deep, unrelenting defense, O'Daniel played more snaps than anyone but second-team selection Clelin Ferrell, pacing the team with 95 total tackles and two pick-sixes.
AP/Shutterstock
Auburn's front seven helped elevate the Tigers from also-rans at midseason to SEC title game participants, and Holland led the team by wide margins in sacks (9.0), tackles for loss (12.0) and quarterback hurries (22).
Butch Dill/AP
Jackson tied for the national lead in interceptions with seven, but his two against Ohio State—including a pick-six on the first play of the game and a one-handed snag in the red zone—were the defining plays of the season's most memorable upset.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
The 6'1" junior was rarely tested by opposing quarterbacks but shined when he was, turning in a team-leading 11 pass breakups.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The transcendent star of the latest relentless Crimson Tide defense, Fitzpatrick did a little bit of everything patrolling the secondary of a unit that finished second nationally in yards allowed and first in points allowed.
Kevin Liles
Elliott emerged as a big-play artist for the Longhorns early in the season, taking a pair of interceptions back for touchdowns. His playmaking ability at 6'2" and 210 pounds makes his early jump to the NFL completely understandable.
Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire
Gay connected on 27 of his 31 field goal attempts, going 5-of-6 from outside 50 yards, and didn't miss an extra point all year.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Townsend had a lot of work to do as the Gators' offense sputtered from the opening games of the season, and he delivered with the second-best average in the country at 47.5 yards per punt.
John Raoux/AP
No player has found the end zone on special teams more often than Pettis, who returned his ninth career punt for a touchdown in November, capping a year in which he took it the distance four times.
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Barkley's season-long rushing numbers were reined in by defenses dead-set on avoiding getting gashed on the ground, but he remained a unique weapon in the passing game (594 receiving yards) and took two opening kickoffs back for touchdowns in 2017.
Rob Tringali
QB: Lamar Jackson, Louisville. RB: Kerryon Johnson, Auburn; Saquon Barkley, Penn State. WR: Michael Gallup, Colorado State; Anthony Miller, Memphis. TE: Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin. OT: Isaiah Wynn, Georgia; Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan. G: Will Hernandez, UTEP; Braden Smith, Auburn. C: Bradley Bozeman, Alabama.
Getty Images [3]
DL: Vita Vea, Washington; Ed Oliver, Houston; Clelin Ferrell, Clemson. LB: Malik Jefferson, Texas; Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma; Joe Dineen, Kansas. CB: Parry Nickerson, Tulane; Julian Love, Notre Dame. S: Ronnie Harrison, Alabama; Jaquan Johnson, Miami. K: Daniel Carlson, Auburn. P: Michael Dickson, Texas. Return: Tony Pollard, Memphis. All-Purpose: Joel Lanning, Iowa State.
For the peanut butter lover in your life: Made out of the Eliot neighborhood in Portland, Ore., these nut butters are more than just your traditional spreads. Get a sampling of the grown-up line with this gift pack, which features Spicy Thai, Honey Chipotle and Garam Masala flavors.
Hudson’s Baby Bourbon Whiskey hits all the right notes. Smooth with a touch of sweetness and hints of vanilla and caramel, make sure your loved ones have a bottle of this to reach for during the cold winter months.
The Instant Pot is sure to be a hot gift this holiday season. Ditch the slow cooker and use this multi-talented device, which can do the job of a slow cooker, electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sauté/browning pan and warming pot. One appliance, seven different jobs, all for less than $100.
Bring the taste of Iceland home with a bottle of vodka from Reyka. As smooth as some of the most premium bottles of vodka at half the price, make Reyka the choice for the spirits connoisseur on your list.
Properly cooking meat is all about getting the temperature right. Make sure you never overcook a steak again with the world’s first wireless meat thermometer that can send you an alert right on your phone when your meat is at the perfect temperature.
Beer! Nuts! Toffee pretzels! This is the perfect combination of festive foods (and beverages) that can be served at any happy holiday gathering. (And the perfect thing for the person on your list who you have no idea what to get.)
Has there ever been a better Secret Santa gift than a literal tower of snacks? This three-tiered gift box offers the sweet and the savory: chocolate covered pretzels, peanut brittle, chocolate wafer petites and almond nougats are all packed in there, giving the happy recipient plenty of options.
Love that smoky flavor but don’t have a grill at home? Breville’s Smoking Gun allows you to add a touch of smoke flavor to your food to help elevate the flavor in your food. But it doesn’t stop there—unleash your inner mixologist and use it with cocktails, too. Great for a home-cooked meal or to bring to a party, make sure you have this in your kitchen.
Give a gift that will have your recipient thinking of you every morning. The Nespresso VertuoPlus brews both coffee and authentic espresso and the machine comes with the Aeroccino3 milk frother, so cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos can all be on the menu. Plus, the water tank is adjustable so it’s a great machine for small spaces or kitchens.
Turn your apartment into your own hip craft brewery for your next party. This kit, made by the Brooklyn Brew Shop, includes instructions, equipment and ingredients to create one gallon of homemade beer. You can choose your preferred beer type (Everyday IPA, Summer Wheat or Bruxelles Blonde) when purchasing. It'll really make you feel like you accomplished something.
This gift will not only make the recipient an expert host, but also a magician: the Coravin Model Two Wine System allows you to pour a bottle of wine by the glass without pulling the cork. It works by inserting a thin needle into the cork so you can fill a glass without oxidizing the full bottle. Cheers to that!
Everybody needs a trustworthy appliance in the house and the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender is one you can count on. With 10 different speeds and preprogrammed settings, the blender can make everything from sauces and smoothies to ice cream and whole juices. Plus, it comes in six different colors!
This kit has everything needed to mix up a spicy pitcher of Bloody Mary’s, including classic seasoning, chipotle sauce, extra hot horseradish and Tabasco sauce, plus water crackers and Feridies 5 O'Clock Crunch Snack Mix to wash it all down with. As a bonus, the set also includes a bamboo cutting board, making it both a memorable and useful gift.
The team from NYC's reknowned Quality Branded group certainly knows a thing or two about steak knives. These serrated, stainless steel blades come with zebra-wood handles and resemble that classic French-Laguiole look, and they can cut through even the toughest cuts of meat like butter.