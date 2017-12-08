Reads of the day 120817

Sports Crate is the only subscription service the sports fanatic in your life will ever need. This bi-monthly subscription service delivers officially licensed gear straight to your door so you can always rep your team.
This season, give a gift that not only provides better vision, but also a better mood. These shades come with a pair of Happy Lens, which will enhance color and contrast, increase clarity and improve mood and alertness by letting in good rays and blocking out the bad.
A revamped version of the original New Balance 574, these sneakers are literally a go-anywhere, do-anything shoe. Available in both men’s and women’s in a variety of colors, textures and patterns, it’s easy to wear them at work and on the weekends, with athleisure gear, or jeans and tee. For less than $100, these sneakers are the perfect on-trend gift for any one on your list.
This cozy-chic oversized pullover is so great, you’ll want to buy one as a gift and one for yourself. The big kangaroo pocket in the front makes it feel like you’re wearing dad’s baggy hoodies, but with a funnel neck and longer back, the design is actually really flattering. The material is a lighter knit so it’s great for layering and pairs well with leggings or jeans, without looking sloppy.
The holiday season means that ugly sweater parties are just around the corner. While this sweater is not categorized as "ugly," it's still considered "loud," making it the perfect ugly-but-not-too-ugly gift for the die-hard fan in your life.
Anyone on your list can represent their favorite team by rocking a jean jacket or sweatshirt from Levi’s NBA Collection. There’s nothing better than that classic Levi’s style—make sure your loved one is at the top of his or her game.
The Everyday Messenger Bag is the last bag he'll ever need to buy. Peak Design thought of it all: it’s protected by a waterproof shell, it has a padded seatbelt strap, there’s a magnetic latch and it comes with enough clips and adjustable panels to fit every need.
Every on-the-move woman needs a go-to backpack that works for everything on her calendar, no matter the occasion. The outside of this backpack features a highly water-resistant fabric and the design is made to better fit a women’s back. A laptop sleeve, exterior pockets and two compartments made it easy to tote belongings.
She’ll love this luxe leather pouch, available in a handful of colors and designed for everyday use to carry everything from a passport to an iPad, or wallet, lipstick and phone for a night out. You can even get it monogrammed with her initials for a personal touch.
There's nothing better than a cozy sweatshirt in the middle of the winter and this one—made by Orsden, a premium skiwear line that makes super-chic, luxurious options at affordable prices—is a great après-ski gift for those who are planning to hit the slopes this season.
For the guy who is always traveling and wary of luggage spills, this durable, waterproof dopp kit is a great solution. When an accident happens mid-flight, just empty the bag and give it a rinse in the sink. It’s roomy enough for all of his items, plus it looks good on the bathroom counter.
These earrings are sure to please anyone on your list, as they come in 17 different combinations of colors and metals, from red and blue to black and silver. It’s a classic shape that she can dress up or dress down, depending on the occasion.
A gift that will keep on grooming. This ultra-hydrating beard oil is made with only essential oils and vitamins (think Marula oil, plum oil, potent antioxidants, vitamins, Kalahari melon oil, vitamin E and more) and free of parabens, sulfates and environmental pollutants. For any guy that wants a healthy-looking beard and itch-free skin, this is the perfect present.
Every woman on your list will love this cute collection of bestselling lipsticks, featuring both trendy nude and bold shades. And Bite Beauty creates products made with natural and food grade ingredients, so you’ll know your gifting something that’s good for her. It even comes in a holiday-red tin!
The North Face’s Apex Flex GTX parka is as versatile as they come. Made from a breathable Gore-Tex, the soft outer shell is both waterproof and windproof. And the inside is made of a soft knit material that is super warm.
Everyone needs an umbrella – and here's one that looks good, won't flip inside out and has built-in Bluetooth technology so it won't get lost or left behind. The integrated app sends personalized alerts so you'll always remember to bring it on rainy days. Weatherman comes in two sizes (stick and collapsible) and six colors.
This scarf is so versatile it will take her from the yoga studio to work to every travel trip in between. It’s designed with snaps so it can be worn in a handful of different ways—just watch the YouTube video.
Made for both men and women, this jacket from UA's new collection has all of the athletic features and functionality of training gear, but with a sporty, lifestyle vibe in the appearance. This gift will ensure your recipient is ahead of the curve in the athlesiure department.
An iconic classic for all types of weather, the L.L. Bean duck boot is both functional and fashionable. Both men and women will love the traditional tan and brown boots, or switch it up with one of L.L. Bean’s limited, “small-batch” editions, including shearling-lined, waxed canvas and leather styles.
The North Face Access 28L rucksack was thoughtfully crafted for comfort and ease of use. It’s padded for all-day comfort and has a supportive back panel for those days he's carrying a heavy load. There are also ejector tabs so he can quickly grab belongings. A bonus: it's durable. The bag was crafted with a bulletproof polyester and ballistic nylon for an unmatched level of toughness.
OK, we get it: these should probably be on our list of splurge-worthy gifts due to the price tag. But any guy will appreciate the coolness and timelessness of these classic chelsea boots. Gift it to the one on your list who's been extra-good this year.
