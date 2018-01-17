Extra Mustard Reads of the Day – Jan. 17

January 17, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Jan. 17, 2018.

Extra Mustard
Athletes Who Are the Same Size as Donald Trump
Extra Mustard
Wednesday Hot Clicks: Katie Muirhead; Isaiah Thomas Bows Out of Paul Pierce's Night
NFL
The Vikings’ Miracle Touchdown Left Everson Griffen Too Shocked to Move
wrestling
Triple H’s Favorite Moments in the 25-Year History of Raw
NFL
If Jaguars Win Super Bowl LII Two Bettors Will Make Around $100,000 Each
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: CM Punk Had The Most Interesting Reaction to NHL Naming Kid Rock All-Star Game Performer
Soccer
These Argentine Goalkeeping Drills Are as Useless as They Are Absurd
NFL
Florida Legislature Is Considering a UCF National Champion License Plate; This Has Gone Too Far
wrestling
Brandi Rhodes on Ring of Honor’s Women’s Tournament and Her New Show on E!
NFL
Thankful for Steelers Exit, Bengals Fans Are Donating to Blake Bortles' Charity
NFL
This CFL Player Has Now Been Signed By Every Team in the League
NFL
Minnesota Church Is Holding Vikings Fans Accountable for Last-Second Prayers

