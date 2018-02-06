Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 6

February 06, 2018

Here are your reads of the day for Feb. 6, 2018. 

Tech & Media
Watch: Eagles Fan Sports Anchor Loses His Mind After Learning Super Bowl Score Live On Air
Extra Mustard
Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Dirk Nowitzki Hits Milestone. Now Can We Spell His Name Correctly?
NFL
Antonio Brown Offers to Help Tom Brady Improve His Hands
NFL
Some Bad Things We (And Everyone Else) Said About Nick Foles Before He Won Super Bowl LII
NFL
Eagles Long Snapper Jon Dorenbos Will Get Super Bowl Ring After Career-Ending Heart Surgery
NHL
Ex-NHL Owner Refuses to Pay Taxes Over Goose Droppings on His Lawn
NFL
Here Are the Five Funniest Commercials that Aired During Super Bowl Sunday

More More Sports

