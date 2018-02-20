SI Swimsuit Editor's Picks (02/20/18)

February 20, 2018
SI Swimsuit 2018: Harbour Island, The Bahamas
<p>Barbara Palvin</p>

Barbara Palvin

Ben Watts
<p>Chase Carter</p>

Chase Carter

Ben Watts
<p>Danielle Herrington</p>

Danielle Herrington

Ben Watts
<p>Hailey Clauson</p>

Hailey Clauson

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro</p>

Lais Ribeiro

Ben Watts
<p>Robin Holzken</p>

Robin Holzken

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin</p>

Barbara Palvin

Ben Watts
<p>Chase Carter</p>

Chase Carter

Ben Watts
<p>Danielle Herrington</p>

Danielle Herrington

Ben Watts
<p>Hailey Clauson</p>

Hailey Clauson

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro</p>

Lais Ribeiro

Ben Watts
<p>Robin Holzken</p>

Robin Holzken

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin</p>

Barbara Palvin

Ben Watts
<p>Chase Carter</p>

Chase Carter

Ben Watts
<p>Danielle Herrington</p>

Danielle Herrington

Ben Watts
<p>Hailey Clauson</p>

Hailey Clauson

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro</p>

Lais Ribeiro

Ben Watts
<p>Robin Holzken</p>

Robin Holzken

Ben Watts
<p>Barbara Palvin</p>

Barbara Palvin

Ben Watts
<p>Chase Carter</p>

Chase Carter

Ben Watts
<p>Danielle Herrington</p>

Danielle Herrington

Ben Watts
<p>Hailey Clauson</p>

Hailey Clauson

Ben Watts
<p>Lais Ribeiro</p>

Lais Ribeiro

Ben Watts
<p>Robin Holzken</p>

Robin Holzken

Ben Watts
1 of 24

Advertisement
Swim Daily
Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Robin Holzken
Swim Daily
Fishnets? At the Beach? Danielle Herrington Is Living Proof It Can be Done
Photo Booth Magic At the SI Swimsuit 2018 Launch Week After Party
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
Mashbooths Inc.
1 of 36

Advertisement
Swim Daily
Genie Bouchard on Returning for a Second Year of SI Swimsuit and Her Viral Super Bowl Date
Swim Daily
Let These Samantha Hoopes GIFs Heat Up Your Day
Swim Daily
Get to Know Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie Georgia Gibbs
Every Cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Ben Watts
<p>2017</p>

2017

Yu Tsai
<p>2016</p>

2016

James Macari and Frederic Pinet for Sports Illustrated
<p>2015</p>

2015

Ben Watts for Sports Illustrated
<p>2014</p>

2014

James Macari for Sports Illustrated
<p>2013</p>

2013

Derek Kettela for Sports Illustrated
<p>2012</p>

2012

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>2011</p>

2011

Bjorn Iooss for Sports Illustrated
<p>2010</p>

2010

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>2009</p>

2009

Raphael Mazzucco for Sports Illustrated
<p>Raphael Mazzucco</p>

Raphael Mazzucco

Raphael Mazzucco for Sports Illustrated
<p>2007</p>

2007

Cliff Watts for Sports Illustrated
<p>2006</p>

2006

Raphael Mazzucco for Sports Illustrated
<p>2005</p>

2005

Jeff Olson for Sports Illustrated
<p>2004</p>

2004

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>2003</p>

2003

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>2002</p>

2002

Jeff Bark for Sports Illustrated
<p>2001</p>

2001

Stewart Shining for Sports Illustrated
<p>2000</p>

2000

Robert Erdmann for Sports Illustrated
<p>1999</p>

1999

Antoine Verglas for Sports Illustrated
<p>1998</p>

1998

Robert Erdmann for Sports Illustrated
<p>1997</p>

1997

Russell James for Sports Illustrated
<p>1996</p>

1996

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1995</p>

1995

Mike Reinhardt for Sports Illustrated
<p>1994</p>

1994

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1993</p>

1993

Paolo Curto for Sports Illustrated
<p>1992</p>

1992

Robert Huntzinger for Sports Illustrated
<p>1991</p>

1991

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1990</p>

1990

Robert Huntzinger for Sports Illustrated
<p>1989</p>

1989

Paolo Curto for Sports Illustrated
<p>1988</p>

1988

Marc Hispard for Sports Illustrated
<p>1987</p>

1987

John G. Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1986</p>

1986

Brian Lanker for Sports Illustrated
<p>1985</p>

1985

Brian Lanker for Sports Illustrated
<p>1984</p>

1984

Paolo Curto for Sports Illustrated
<p>1983</p>

1983

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1982</p>

1982

John G. Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1981</p>

1981

John G. Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1980</p>

1980

John Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1979</p>

1979

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1978</p>

1978

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1977</p>

1977

Art Kane for Sports Illustrated
<p>1976</p>

1976

Kourken Pakchanian
<p>1975</p>

1975

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1974</p>

1974

Jay Maisel for Sports Illustrated
<p>1973</p>

1973

Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated
<p>1972</p>

1972

John G. Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1971</p>

1971

Robert Huntzinger for Sports Illustrated
<p>1970</p>

1970

Jay Maisel for Sports Illustrated
<p>1969</p>

1969

Ernst Haas for Sports Illustrated
<p>1968</p>

1968

John G. Zimmerman for Sports Illustrated
<p>1967</p>

1967

Jay Maisel for Sports Illustrated
<p>1966</p>

1966

Howell Conant for Sports Illustrated
<p>1965</p>

1965

Jay Maisel for Sports Illustrated
<p>1964</p>

1964

J. Frederick Smith for Sports Illustrated
1 of 55

Advertisement

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now