There have been fatalities and a number of injuries in an accident Friday involving a junior hockey team bus in Saskatchewan, Canada, reports the CBC.

A semi-trailer collided with a passenger bus about 18 miles north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

There is no number yet on how many people have been killed or injured.

The Humboldt Broncos were scheduled to play the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night, but the Hawks Facebook page announced the game was canceled due to the accident involving the Broncos team bus.

Humboldt is part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, which is open to players 20 years or younger, according to CTV News.