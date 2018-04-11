Death Toll in Crash of Hockey Team Bus in Canada Rises to 16

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN — The death toll in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team rose to 16 on Wednesday as a woman who worked as trainer for the team died.

The family of Dayna Brons said the 25-year-old died in a Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in last week's accident.

Her family said she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports. They said she was very proud to be part of the Humboldt Broncos team.

The team was on its way to a playoff game Friday when the bus collided with a semi-trailer at an intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Thirteen people were injured.

Police say the uninjured truck driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

The owner of the company whose truck was involved said Wednesday that he is sorry. "I'm just sorry for everything," Sukhmander Singh said.

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., to keep its only other truck off the road. The move is standard when a transportation company has been involved in a serious accident, the province said.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said the company started operating last fall and had not had any violations or convictions. He said it had not been involved in any collisions before Friday.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday that officers were still investigating the accident. They said they have done dozens of interviews and vehicle computer data is being recovered and analyzed. Traffic reconstruction specialists were also working on the investigation.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, meanwhile, said it will resume its playoffs Saturday.

Broncos president Kevin Garinger wanted the playoffs to continue, saying playing hockey is part of the healing process.