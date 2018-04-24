reads of the day 042418

With the draft two days away, and at least five quarterbacks expected to come off the board during Thursday night’s first round, decision-makers around the league are still grappling with the most basic of questions when it comes to Allen, Darnold, Jackson, Mayfield and Rosen
Boise State LB Leighton Vander Esch was raised in the Idaho mountains, in a town with a population smaller than many high schools. We go back to his roots to learn just exactly what this non-traditional NFL draft prospect is all about—and learn why he hast he tools to thrive in the NFL after just 14 starts playing 11-man football.