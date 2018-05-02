Oklahoma Softball's Paige Parker Throws No-Hitter to Clinch Big 12 Title in Tornado Watch

Oklahoma's softball team won the Big 12 title during a tornado watch.

By Jenna West
May 02, 2018

Oklahoma's softball team clinched the Big 12 title as senior starter Paige Parker threw a no-hitter on Wednesday.

What makes the Sooners's win even more impressive is that they won the game during a tornado watch. 

During the fifth inning, the game went into a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Being up 8-0 over Oklahoma State, the team danced outside of their dugout to stay busy during the delay.

Oklahoma went on to beat Oklahoma State 8-0 for the conference title. This is the seventh straight Big 12 title for Oklahoma's softball team. 

Parker is having the best season of her college career, going 22-2 with an 0.91 ERA heading into Wednesday's game.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)