Oklahoma's softball team clinched the Big 12 title as senior starter Paige Parker threw a no-hitter on Wednesday.

What makes the Sooners's win even more impressive is that they won the game during a tornado watch.

During the fifth inning, the game went into a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Being up 8-0 over Oklahoma State, the team danced outside of their dugout to stay busy during the delay.

Oklahoma went on to beat Oklahoma State 8-0 for the conference title. This is the seventh straight Big 12 title for Oklahoma's softball team.

THIS. IS. AWESOME.@paigeparker008 throws a NO-HITTER in game played during a Tornado Watch to clinch the Big 12 title for @OU_Softball. #Sooners | #Big12 pic.twitter.com/LVMfw7ZHJf — FOX Sports Oklahoma (@FOXSportsOK) May 3, 2018

Parker is having the best season of her college career, going 22-2 with an 0.91 ERA heading into Wednesday's game.