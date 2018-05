The102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Sunday, May 27 at the four-turn, 2.5-mile Indianapolis Speedway oval.

35 total drivers entered the race, the most since 42 attempted to qualify in 2011. Only 33 drivers can drive in the race itself.

Of the 35, only 20 are full-time drivers.

Here is the full entry list for the race.