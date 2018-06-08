20-year-old Michael Norman of USC broke the collegiate record in the men's 400 meters with his 43.61-second win at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night.

The previous record of 43.70 was set by Texas A&M's Fred Kerley last year. Norman's time also broke Michael Johnson's 43.74 Hayward Field record.

Akeem Bloomfield of Auburn also broke 44-seconds to take second in 43.94. His teammate Nathon Allen ran 44.13 for third place.

Watch the race below:

Norman set an indoor world record with his 44.52 win at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.

It is no surprise to see Norman as one of the next U.S. sprint stars after finishing fifth in the 200 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Norman's time puts him as the sixth fastest runner of all-time in the 400. As noted by track and field statistician Jon Mulkeen, none of the five men ahead of him ever ran as fast at Norman's age.

Below is a look at the all-time list:

1. 43.03 Wayde Van Niekerk (South Africa)

2. 43.18 Michael Johnson (USA)

3. 43.29 Harry Reynolds (USA)

4. 43.45 Jeremy Wariner (USA)

5. 43.50 Quincy Watts (USA)

6. 43.61 Michael Norman (USA)