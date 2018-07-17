Gatorade Athlete of the Year award winners JT Daniels and Katelyn Tuohy are on the cover of Sports Illustrated's July 30, 2018 edition.

Daniels, the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect before signing to play at USC, is the first male to be named Gatorade National Player of the Year after his junior year of high school.

Tuohy, a track star from Thiells, N.Y., becomes the first athlete in the 33-year history of the Gatorade program to be named the top athlete in two sports nationally.

