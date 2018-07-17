They are the winners of the Gatorade Athlete of the Year award.
Gatorade Athlete of the Year award winners JT Daniels and Katelyn Tuohy are on the cover of Sports Illustrated's July 30, 2018 edition.
Daniels, the nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect before signing to play at USC, is the first male to be named Gatorade National Player of the Year after his junior year of high school.
Tuohy, a track star from Thiells, N.Y., becomes the first athlete in the 33-year history of the Gatorade program to be named the top athlete in two sports nationally.
