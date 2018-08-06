'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss was arrested over the weekend in Northern California for public intoxication, per TMZ.

Weiss also starred in the movie "Heavyweights" but has not appeared in any film or television show in recent years.

Weiss, who played Ducks goalie Goldberg, was reportedly released by cops after spending the night in the drunk tank. He was not cited.

More noteworthy than his arrest, however, is his mugshot.

'The Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss Arrested for Public Intoxication https://t.co/HaF985u3HK — TMZ (@TMZ) August 6, 2018

The 38-year-old was arrested one year ago for possession of meth which came just five days after he was sentenced to 150 days in jail for stealing from an electronics store.

It appears that he is a less than a mighty duck.