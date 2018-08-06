'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun Weiss Arrested for Public Intoxication

Shaun Weiss, who played 'The Mighty Ducks' goalie Goldberg, was arrested in Northern California this weekend per TMZ.

By Emily Caron
August 06, 2018

'Mighty Ducks' actor Shaun Weiss was arrested over the weekend in Northern California for public intoxication, per TMZ.

Weiss also starred in the movie "Heavyweights" but has not appeared in any film or television show in recent years.

Weiss, who played Ducks goalie Goldberg, was reportedly released by cops after spending the night in the drunk tank. He was not cited.

More noteworthy than his arrest, however, is his mugshot.

The 38-year-old was arrested one year ago for possession of meth which came just five days after he was sentenced to 150 days in jail for stealing from an electronics store. 

It appears that he is a less than a mighty duck.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)