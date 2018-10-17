Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 17

October 17, 2018
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Brother Helps Sister Make a Basket to Create One of the Best Internet Videos Ever
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Garnett says T-Wolves Owner ‘Doesn’t Know S--- About Basketball’
NFL
There’s Already a Website Asking If Jon Gruden Has Been Fired Yet
NFL
Bears Lineman Bobby Massie Claims He Lost 12 Pounds During Game in Miami
College Football
Lane Kiffin Says FAU Offered Scholarship to Matt Leinart's 11-Year-Old Son, Cole
MLB
Pour One Out, Light a Candle, Say a Prayer: The Marlins Dinger Machine Is No More
NBA
Warriors Celebrate Back-to-Back Titles With Reversible Rings
NBA
Watch: LeBron James Sinks Insane Last-Second Three on the Move During Lakers Scrimmage

