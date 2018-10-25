Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Oct. 25

October 25, 2018
JuJu Smith-Schuster Bought 100-Plus Mega Millions Tickets, Hoped to Win to Bring Le'Veon Bell Back
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Brock Holt Is Sorry for Disrespecting Taco Bell
Traina Thoughts: Who Are The Most Exciting NFL Teams To Watch This Season?
San Antonio Rampage Will Become ‘Los Chimuelos’ for Día de los Muertos
How WWE’s First All-Women’s Pay-Per-View Became an Afterthought
Miami Students Start Petition to Change Mascot's Pipe to a JUUL
Malcolm Jenkins: Jaguars Tape is Evidence Colin Kaepernick Deserves a Job
Devils Center Brian Boyle's Cancer Is in Remission

