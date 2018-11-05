Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 5

November 05, 2018
NFL
The Packers Kept a Plane Ready in Case Punter JK Scott’s Wife Went Into Labor
Extra Mustard
Monday's Hot Clicks: Bucks Fan Astonishingly Rattles Off 27 Cheeses in 30 Seconds
NFL
Now You Can Wear NFL Uniforms in Fortnite
NFL
Ludracris, Migos and Lil Jon to Perform at Pre-Super Bowl Concert
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather to Fight Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo on New Year's Eve
Golf
Report: Former NCAA Champion DQ'd from LPGA Q School After Mother Moves Ball
MLB
Alex Rodriguez Voices Campaign Ad for Florida Congressional Candidate
MLB
Report: Red Sox Left a $195,000 Tip at L.A. Nightclub After World Series
NBA
Jimmy Butler Trolls Timberwolves After Loss, Waves Towel With Warriors Fans
College Football
Best College GameDay Signs Live From Baton Rouge for Alabama vs. LSU

