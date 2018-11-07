Former WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Convicted of Fraud

Carton was found guilty on all charges tied to a $5.6M Ponzi scheme.

By Associated Press
November 07, 2018

NEW YORK  —  Craig Carton — former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason — says he’ll go home and hug his children after being convicted of fraud.

A New York federal jury returned the verdict Wednesday.

Jurors deliberated about for five hours. Carton’s lawyer promised to appeal.

Carton was accused of swindling investors in a ticket reselling business.

Prosecutors say he spent investor money on personal expenses, including gambling.

Carton’s lawyers argued during a week-and-a-half long trial that Carton was no crook and that he was victimized by another businessman.

Prosecutors said the former co-host of WFAN’s “Boomer and Carton” show had misappropriated at least $5.6 million. Carton didn’t visibly react as the verdict was announced.

Sentencing was set for Feb. 27.

