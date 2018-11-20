Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Nov. 20

November 20, 2018
Lawsuit Filed Over Football Dad Accused of Dressing Like a Ref to Influence Game
Arkansas Suspends Two Players For Socializing With Opponent's Cheerleaders
Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Colorado Springs Baseball Team Gets New Name and Flaming S’more Logo
Traina Thoughts: The Hero of the Rams' 54-51 Win Over the Chiefs Was Punter Johnny Hekker
Chiefs-Rams Game Goes Back and Forth, Twitter Reacts to Madness
Watch: Rams Players Share Win With Impacted Families of Borderline Bar Shooting
Watch: Zion Williamson Rises Above Rim for Windmill Slam vs. San Diego State

