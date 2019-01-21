Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Jan. 21

January 21, 2019
Extra Mustard
Monday’s Hot Clicks: An Obscure NFL Rule Would Allow for a Rams-Saints Do-Over
NFL
Watch: Tom Brady's Instagram Post After Reaching His Ninth Super Bowl Is Too Perfect
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Tony Romo Put On One of the Greatest Shows You'll Ever See During Patriots-Chiefs
Golf
Watch: Champions Tour Player Makes Luckiest Eagle Imaginable
NFL
Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb on Live TV After Patriots' AFC Championship Victory
NFL
Rams RB Todd Gurley Trolls Saints Fans with Doctored Photo of Uniform Exchange with Referee
NFL
WATCH: Rams Celebrate NFC Championship Win With 'Choppa Style' Dance in Locker Room
NFL
Julian Edelman Has His Ball Don't Lie Moment
NFL
The Best Twitter Reactions to the Rams' Win Over Saints After Controversial No-Call
NFL
Louisiana Highway Sign After Blown Call in Saints' Loss: 'We Were Robbed'
NFL
WATCH: The Superdome Was So Loud The Press Box Was Shaking

