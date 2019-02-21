Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — Feb. 21

February 21, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Rugby Player Suspended 13 Weeks for Blowing Snot on Opponent
College Basketball
Watch: Barack Obama Reacts to Zion Williamson's Shoe Ripping Apart vs. UNC
College Basketball
Watch: Duke-UNC Draws Barack Obama, Ken Griffey Jr. and More
Soccer
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Reminds Everyone He's a Five-Time Champions League Winner
wrestling
Report: Chris Hemsworth to Play Hulk Hogan in Movie About Wrestler's Life
NBA
Watch: Joel Embiid Explains Why Wilt Chamberlain is the G.O.A.T Over Michael Jordan
College Basketball
Watch: Georgia Loses on Technical Foul Free Throw After Fan Throws Stuffed Animal Onto Floor
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: This High School Basketball Celebration Went a Little Too Far

