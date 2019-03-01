Extra Mustard Reads of the Day — March 1

March 01, 2019
Extra Mustard
Friday’s Hot Clicks: Harvard Runner Wins Two Races Despite Turning His Foot Into a Bloody Mess
Olympics
Russia to Bar Athletes From Drinking Beer at Doping Tests
Edge
Necropsy Report Identifies Mountain Lion Killed by Colorado Trail Runner as a 'Kitten'
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Advice For ESPN on What To Do With 'Monday Night Football'
MLB
It Turns Out the Chicken Really Didn’t Make Brandon Nimmo Sick
NHL
Watch: Carey Price Shares Emotional Moment With Fan Who Lost His Mom to Cancer
MLB
Watch: Jake Arrieta Reacts to Bryce Harper Signing by Posting Video in Underwear
NBA
Coogi Suing Nets, Nike for Stealing Designs for Notorious B.I.G.-Inspired City Edition Uniforms
MLB
Philadelphia Athletes Welcome Bryce Harper to Phillies
Extra Mustard
Five Possible Replacements For Jason Witten in the ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Booth

