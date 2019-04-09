Former Full House actress Lori Loughlin– who played Aunt Becky on the popular family sitcom–was indicted by a federal grand jury and faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and a new count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Loughlin was taken into custody on March 13 after she was implicated in the nationwide college admissions bribery and money laundering scheme aptly named "Operation Varsity Blues."

Loughlin was initially charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, as was her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

The addition of the conspiracy to commit money laundering count could increase the possible sentence for Loughlin, her husband Massimo Giannulli, and the other 14 parents indicted.

The 54-year-old actress and Giannulli were charged after allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC as recruits for the rowing team. Neither daughter rowed competitively or otherwise participated in crew.