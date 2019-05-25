Texas pitcher Miranda Elish is "doing well" after she took a throw to the face in her team's NCAA softball super regional game against Alabama on Friday, the school announced on Twitter on Friday night.

In the second inning with a runner on first, Alabama's Elissa Brown bunted. Texas catcher Mary Iakopo attempted to make the play at second, but the umpire called the ball dead and ruled Brown out. However, Iakopo's throw ended up striking Elish in the face and she fell to the ground.

Scary situation in Texas-Alabama softball game. Catcher's throw to second base hit Texas pitcher Miranda Elish in the face. She was down for several minutes and taken to a hospital. Reports say she is doing well and hospital trip was just a precaution. pic.twitter.com/ahYFLk0ULI — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) May 25, 2019

Elish was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Longhorns were down 3–0 when Elish was injured, but the team rallied to win 7–5 and force a Game 3 on Saturday to earn a Women's College World Series berth. The Crimson Tide had won the first game of the series.

Elish, an Oregon transfer, has a 1.81 ERA and is 18–10.