Extra Mustard Newsletter June 27

June 27, 2019
NBA
Enes Kanter Thinks Zion Williamson Is 'Overhyped'
Extra Mustard
Thursday's Hot Clicks: O.J. Simpson Thinks Democratic Debate Is Must-See TV
College Football
Ex-Auburn Coach Tommy Tuberville Is Leading Alabama's Republican Primary for Senate
NFL
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Are ... Friends?
NFL
What Was the Meaning Behind the Eagles' Deleted 'Ya Hate to See it' Tweet?
MLB
Gabe Kapler Was Nothing but Civil Arguing With Joe West Over an Ejection

