Extra Mustard Newsletter — July 3

July 03, 2019
Extra Mustard
Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Joey Chestnut’s Workout Regimen Is Intense (and Hilarious)
Extra Mustard
Traina Thoughts: Remembering 'Seinfeld's' Top Sports Scenes as Show Turns 30 Years Old
NBA
Nuggets Rookie Bol Bol Has a Tattoo From the First Episode of ‘Spongebob’
Soccer
Alex Morgan Sips Tea While Celebrating Goal vs. England
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe Says She Was 'Upstaged' by Alex Morgan's Tea Sipping Celebration
Soccer
USWNT Had Piers Morgan Very Upset on Twitter as it Beat England in World Cup
Soccer
Miller Lite to Give Away 100,000 Free Beers After USWNT Beats England
NBA
Klay Thompson’s New Sneakers Honor His Pre-Game Locker Ritual

