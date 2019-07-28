Kyle Giersdorf won the first-ever Fortnite World Cup on Sunday. Giersdorf–whose Fortnite name is "Bugha"–will take home a $3 million prize, the largest share of the $30 million given out in prize money for the three-day event.

Giersdorf, 16, is the first Fortnite World Cup champion in history. The solos final was held on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., the home of the U.S. Open each August.

Not bad for just 16 years old!@bugha is the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion and takes home a cool $3m! 😲 pic.twitter.com/PTQM6QAp0t — Gfinity Esports (@Gfinity) July 28, 2019

Harrison "Psalm" Chang finished second in Sunday's tournament. He took home $1.8 million in prize money, $600,000 more than third-place finisher EpikWhale.

The world's top 100 players qualified for the Fortnite World Cup solo competition out of the 40 million that competed for a spot in the Finals. The Fortnite World Cup duos competition was held on Saturday.